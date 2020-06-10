Michael Kelley
Michael Kelley, 50, of Broad Brook, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.

Michael was born on Nov. 14, 1969, the loving son to the late James Kelley and Nancy Cochran. He enjoyed a long career as a maintenance worker at Enfield Family Ford for over 15 years. Michael loved motorcycles and was a dog lover, especially enjoying the time spent with his furry friend, Logan. He was always there for everyone around him and willing to lend a helping hand.

Michael is survived by his companion, Kris Ribaudo; a brother, James Kelley; two sisters, Heidi Engelhardt and her partner, Terry Regan, and Becky Milotte and her husband, Leo; a stepson, Cody Ribaudo; nieces, Stephanie Kelley and Britney Milotte; a nephew, Shawn Engelhardt; aunts, Wendy Wilhem and Rosalie Levinson; a great-niece, Emma Kelley; cousins, Sarah, Shannon, Shane, and Dylan; and his best friend, Paul Stone.

Services and burial will be held privately.

Donations in memory of Michael may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
