Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kevin "Mike" Reilly. View Sign

Michael "Mike" Kevin Reilly, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina and formerly of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey at the age of 22, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in North Carolina.



Michael was born July 17, 1996, in Middletown, son of Kevin and Louise (Amrhein) Reilly. He was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School, Enfield, and furthered his education at Brunswick Community College, North Carolina, where he received his associate degree, and also attended Appalachian State University. Mike had resided in Enfield most of his life and in Carolina Shores for the past 4 1/2 years. He was employed with Food Lion and Ripley's Aquarium Marketing Dept.



Mike was a loving and caring son. He made friends both young and old everywhere he went and lit up the room with his smile. He loved his days of scouting with Troop 108 and was honored with achieving the award of Eagle Scout. He was always there to help his family, especially his mom who courageously struggles with MS. Mike also loved spending time with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. He enjoyed hiking, snowboarding, cars, and being at the beach. An avid Red Sox fan, he was fortunate enough to attend many regular, playoff, and World Series games with his dad.



Mike will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.



He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mike was predeceased by his grandparents; two aunts, Ellen Higgins and Betty Ann Reilly; and two cousins, Cathleen Higgins and Robert Amrhein.



Relatives and friends may gather to extend condolences Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.



To leave an online condolence message or more information visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Michael "Mike" Kevin Reilly, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina and formerly of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey at the age of 22, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in North Carolina.Michael was born July 17, 1996, in Middletown, son of Kevin and Louise (Amrhein) Reilly. He was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School, Enfield, and furthered his education at Brunswick Community College, North Carolina, where he received his associate degree, and also attended Appalachian State University. Mike had resided in Enfield most of his life and in Carolina Shores for the past 4 1/2 years. He was employed with Food Lion and Ripley's Aquarium Marketing Dept.Mike was a loving and caring son. He made friends both young and old everywhere he went and lit up the room with his smile. He loved his days of scouting with Troop 108 and was honored with achieving the award of Eagle Scout. He was always there to help his family, especially his mom who courageously struggles with MS. Mike also loved spending time with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. He enjoyed hiking, snowboarding, cars, and being at the beach. An avid Red Sox fan, he was fortunate enough to attend many regular, playoff, and World Series games with his dad.Mike will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mike was predeceased by his grandparents; two aunts, Ellen Higgins and Betty Ann Reilly; and two cousins, Cathleen Higgins and Robert Amrhein.Relatives and friends may gather to extend condolences Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.To leave an online condolence message or more information visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close