Michael L. "Mick" Rowley
It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to Michael "Mick" L. Rowley, age 76, of Enfield.

Michael was born in Malone, New York on June 14, 1944, to the late Carl and Phyllis (Supernault) Rowley. Mick will be forever in the hearts of his loving wife, Corinna Thompson; and his two children, Michael Rowley with wife, Gina, and Kristan Vanacore with husband, Brian. Mick will also be extremely missed by his sister, Cat Micheels and her partner, Mary; his sister, Lori Degon with husband, Christopher; and his brother, Carter Rowley with wife, Michelle; and in-laws Duane and Barbara Thompson. He also leaves to mourn his five grandchildren, Michael, Connor, Zachary, Nathan, Sierra; and his great-grandson, Jayce; and many nieces and nephews, especially Gabriella and Amelia.

Mick loved music, NASCAR, the L.A. (Brooklyn) Dodgers, and most of all, riding his motorcycle.

Mick will be missed by all who loved him and his gentle soul.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
