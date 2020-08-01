Michael Laurence Heavisides, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his home in Tucson, Arizona.



Michael was born in Manchester on Nov. 18, 1956, to Laurence "Larry" Eugene Heavisides and the late Patricia Anne (McVeigh) Heavisides. He grew up in Vernon, and was a graduate of Rockville High School Class of 1974. He lived most of his life in Ellington, and later moved to Tucson in 2015 to pursue warmer weather and year round access to exercise his passion for golf. Michael studied at Manchester Community College and Creative School of Hairdressing. He was a successful business owner, educator and most notably a respected hairstylist with over 40 years of experience. Michael was a beloved son, brother, father and a devout Catholic. He always enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends and will be missed greatly. He had a passion for the ocean, live music (especially Bruce Springsteen) and the New England Patriots. He was a kind, gentle and generous man with a bone-dry sense of humor.



Michael is survived by his father, Larry Heavisides; son Joel and his wife, Molly of San Francisco, California; daughter Tricia and her husband, David of Portland, Oregon; his brother Steven and his wife, Alice of Vernon; his sister Liz and her husband, Rick of Vernon; two nieces; and many extended family members and friends, far and near.



Services will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, or charitable donations, the family asks you keep them in your thoughts and express your love to those you value.





