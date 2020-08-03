Michael Laurence Heavisides, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his home in Tucson, Arizona.



Michael was born in Manchester on Nov. 18, 1956, to Laurence "Larry" Eugene Heavisides and the late Patricia Anne (McVeigh) Heavisides. He grew up in Vernon and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1974. He lived most of his life in Ellington and later moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 2015 to pursue warmer weather and year-round access to exercise his passion for golf.



Michael studied at Manchester Community College and Creative School of Hairdressing. He was a successful business owner, educator, and most notably a respected hairstylist with over 40 years of experience.



Michael was a beloved son, brother, father, and a devout Catholic. He always enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends and will be missed greatly. He had a passion for the ocean, live music (especially Bruce Springsteen) and the New England Patriots. He was a kind, gentle, and generous man with a bone-dry sense of humor.



Michael is survived by his father, Larry Heavisides; son Joel and his wife, Molly, of San Francisco, California; daughter Tricia and her husband, David, of Portland, Oregon; his brother, Steven and his wife, Alice, of Vernon; his sister, Liz and her husband, Rick, of Vernon; two nieces; and many extended family members and friends, far and near.



Services will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, the family asks you keep them in your thoughts and express your love to those you value.









