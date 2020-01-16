Michael Leonard Cunha of Granby, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1943, in Oakland, California to Harold and Thelma (Moreira) Cunha. Mike spent a long career as a teacher, first as a physical education teacher at McChesney Junior High in Oakland and then Weaver High School in Hartford. He eventually followed his interest in science obtaining his certification as a physics teacher.
Mike met his wife of 52 years, Ellen, during Peace Corps training in Chicago in 1966. They were assigned to the West African country of Sierra Leone where Mike began a softball league and Ellen taught English. After serving their two years of service, the young couple settled in San Leandro, California, before moving to Vernon in 1974.
He is predeceased by his younger brother James of New York City. In addition to his wife, Ellen, he leaves behind a daughter, Martha Richter of San Antonio, Texas; and a son, Todd Cunha and his wife, Maribeth, of South Windsor. He will be sorely missed by his three granddaughters, Leah, Madelyn, and Molly.
A lifelong supporter of environmental causes, we ask that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Connecticut chapter of Sierra Club. Visit
www.ctsierraclub.wixsite.com/sierraclub-ct
or mail a contribution to Connecticut Sierra Club, P.O. Box 270595, West Hartford, CT 06127.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. at Salmon Brook Park, 215 Salmon Brook St, Granby. A reception in the Gathering Room will allow those in attendance to share memories and enjoy each other's company.
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020