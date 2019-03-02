Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Louis Donovan. View Sign

Michael Louis Donovan, 36, of East Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2019, after a hard fought battle with addiction.



He will be greatly missed by his mother and father, Debra and Louis Donovan, both of East Windsor; his brother, Derrick Donovan; his sister, Kelly Donovan; his maternal grandmothers, Joyce Littlefield and Marian Lagel; his two sons, Camron and Jameson Donovan; and his nieces and nephews, Zackary and Alayna Donovan and Jaden and Brooklyn Pouncey.



Michael was born on June 6, 1982, in Hartford, and attended school in East Windsor. He was a licensed fire sprinkler fitter for the Union Local 669. He loved his family deeply and took pride in coaching his sons' basketball, baseball, and football teams. He loved watching his favorite sports teams, the Washington Redskins and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed renting boxing matches and getting takeout food with the kids. Michael had the most amazing smile; it was surely contagious. He also had a heart of gold to match - he was always joking and making others laugh. He loved music and sports, but mostly spending time with his children. We are devastated by this loss but are so grateful for every moment to have spent with him.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, Broad Brook. Burial will follow at St Catherine Cemetery. Family and friends are welcomed to join us after at the German Club in Broad Brook to share any memories of Michael and to help celebrate his life.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe account set up for his sons or to a local addiction service of your choice.



