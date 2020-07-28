Michael M. Parlapiano, 62, of Hartford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Hartford, "Buddy" grew up in Enfield and was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. He lived in Hartford for over 35 years. Michael worked for the State of Connecticut in the custodial service department. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed listening to music and camping with family.He was predeceased by his mother, Arlene (Barnard) Parlapiano in 2017. He leaves his father, Angelo Parlapiano of Enfield; his lifelong soulmate of over 30 years, Laura Wilson of West Hartford; two brothers, Mark Parlapiano (wife Sandy) of Stafford Springs, Tony Parlapiano (wife Cali) of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; six sisters, Joyce Parlapiano (husband Allen) of Foxboro, Massachusetts, Audrey Shablom (husband Tim) of Okeechobee, Florida, Angela White (husband Ryan) of Terryville, Loretta DeLeon of Westfield, Massachusetts, Rozanne Droney (husband Pat) and Gloria Walker both of Enfield; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, CT 06082.All services are private and the Browne Memorial Chapels are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit