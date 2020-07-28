1/1
Michael M. Parlapiano
Michael M. Parlapiano, 62, of Hartford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Hartford, "Buddy" grew up in Enfield and was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. He lived in Hartford for over 35 years. Michael worked for the State of Connecticut in the custodial service department. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed listening to music and camping with family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Arlene (Barnard) Parlapiano in 2017. He leaves his father, Angelo Parlapiano of Enfield; his lifelong soulmate of over 30 years, Laura Wilson of West Hartford; two brothers, Mark Parlapiano (wife Sandy) of Stafford Springs, Tony Parlapiano (wife Cali) of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; six sisters, Joyce Parlapiano (husband Allen) of Foxboro, Massachusetts, Audrey Shablom (husband Tim) of Okeechobee, Florida, Angela White (husband Ryan) of Terryville, Loretta DeLeon of Westfield, Massachusetts, Rozanne Droney (husband Pat) and Gloria Walker both of Enfield; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, CT 06082.

All services are private and the Browne Memorial Chapels are assisting the family.

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
