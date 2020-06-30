Michael P. Cascia, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2020, at his home in Enfield, after a long battle with liver complications.He is survived by his daughter, Jona Tarnowicz, and son-in-law Jim Tarnowicz; his son, Mick Cascia; and his son, Philip Cascia and his wife, Natalie; his son-in-law, Chris Neil; and his grandchildren, Michaela Tarnowicz and her fiancé, Alex Szwed, and Danielle Tarnowicz, Katie Neil, and CJ Neil. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Delia Cascia; daughter, Trinidad Neil; his parents, Charles and Rose Cascia; and brother, Rev. Philip J. Cascia.Mike was born May 2, 1950, and grew up in Enfield with his brother, Philip. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, and St. Mary Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from the seminary, he pursued his dream of raising a family, and married Delia Casaol Cascia. He continued his education, receiving a Master's of Education from the University of Hartford. He was devoted to his family as a father and grandfather.Mike loved people and he loved the Arts, especially opera. He discovered opera at age 16 and his passion for music grew into a lifelong pursuit. After retirement, he became the "Opera Buff," an advocate and teacher of opera in the local community, ranging from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City to Glimmerglass in Cooperstown, New York. He was on the board for the Connecticut Opera and supported local productions in Connecticut and Massachusetts, bringing busloads of people to these performances. He loved to make opera more accessible to everyone through his classes, and his infectious enthusiasm influenced others to become opera lovers and patrons just like him. We can only imagine the number of people inspired through his dedication, as well as the joy he received back from the community.Please join us in celebrating his life Thursday, July 2. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., immediately followed by a service at 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 South Road, Enfield. He will be interred at St. Patrick Cemetery, 1558 King St., Enfield, on Friday morning, July 3, at 10 a.m. Please meet directly at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our Dad's memory to The Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center, NY, NY 10023 or Connecticut Opera, P.O. Box 370341, West Hartford, CT 06137.To leave online condolences please visit