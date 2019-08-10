Michael P. Lesizza, 80, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
He was born in Hartford, son of the late Stanley A. and Harriet A. (Busher) Lesizza. Mike served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era, and was employed for many years as a salesman in the HVAC industry. His hobbies and enjoyments included watching TV, sports, old war movies, the New York Yankees, board games, and watching his grandson's baseball games.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Lois (Bennett) Lesizza; two daughters, Victoria Daigle and her husband, Donald, and Vanessa Edwards and her husband, Greg; son-in-law, Brian Works; five grandchildren, Anthony and Melissa Works, Brandon Daigle, and Devon and Brooke Edwards; sister-in-law, Linda Bennett; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Valerie Works.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Military honors will conclude the visiting hours at 8 p.m. Burial will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
For online condolence or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019