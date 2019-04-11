Michael R. Ambrosi Sr. (1973 - 2019)
Michael R. Ambrosi Sr., 45, of Ellington, beloved husband of Brandy (Bouchard) Ambrosi, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born July 27, 1973, in Manchester, son of the late Gail (Hemmler) Ambrosi and John B. Ambrosi Sr. of Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy; and his three children, Michael R. Ambrosi Jr., Olivia L. Ambrosi, and Alaina R. Ambrosi. He also leaves his sister, Laura L. Ferguson; and his brother, John B. Ambrosi Jr. and his wife, Judy; numerous nieces and nephews, and his extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Luke Church, Ellington with burial to follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Donations