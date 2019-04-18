Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. "Mike" Hare. View Sign

Michael "Mike" R. Hare, of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey at the age of 32, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs.



Michael was born July 8, 1986, in Hartford, the beloved son of Wayne R. and Marilyn C. (Smyth) Hare. He had resided in Somers most of his life and the past year in Enfield. He received his associate degree from Porter & Chester Institute, Enfield. Mike was employed recently with Cusson Automotive, Inc., South Windsor, and Tri State Diesel, Enfield for many years before that. In his leisure time, he enjoyed mud bogging, muscle cars especially Camaros, and spending time with his dogs.



Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving companion, Tina Jones and her children, Angell and Elliott; his paternal grandmother, Mildred Hare of Stafford Springs; his three sisters, Jennifer Hare of Somers, Erica St. John and husband, Anthony, of Enfield, and Marilyn Nichols of Southwick, Massachusetts; his two nephews, Zachary Sanborn and Matthew Nichols; his aunts and uncles, Pat Blondin, MaryEllen and William Scales, and Terri and Duane Mason; along with several cousins and friends. Mike was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert E. Hare; and maternal grandparents, Alvin E. and Joyce (Gerard) Smyth.



Mike's family will receive relatives and friends Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, with a service at the Somersville Congregational Church, 22 Maple St., Somersville, at 10 a.m. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Michael "Mike" R. Hare, of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey at the age of 32, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs.Michael was born July 8, 1986, in Hartford, the beloved son of Wayne R. and Marilyn C. (Smyth) Hare. He had resided in Somers most of his life and the past year in Enfield. He received his associate degree from Porter & Chester Institute, Enfield. Mike was employed recently with Cusson Automotive, Inc., South Windsor, and Tri State Diesel, Enfield for many years before that. In his leisure time, he enjoyed mud bogging, muscle cars especially Camaros, and spending time with his dogs.Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving companion, Tina Jones and her children, Angell and Elliott; his paternal grandmother, Mildred Hare of Stafford Springs; his three sisters, Jennifer Hare of Somers, Erica St. John and husband, Anthony, of Enfield, and Marilyn Nichols of Southwick, Massachusetts; his two nephews, Zachary Sanborn and Matthew Nichols; his aunts and uncles, Pat Blondin, MaryEllen and William Scales, and Terri and Duane Mason; along with several cousins and friends. Mike was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert E. Hare; and maternal grandparents, Alvin E. and Joyce (Gerard) Smyth.Mike's family will receive relatives and friends Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, with a service at the Somersville Congregational Church, 22 Maple St., Somersville, at 10 a.m. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.