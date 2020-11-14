Michael R. Krause, 52, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2020 at his home.Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Richard Pillard and Eleanor (Goodale) Krause.He is survived by his children Ian, Emily and Cole Krause, Joseph and Brianna York; his sisters Mary Fazzino and her husband Angelo, and Lisa Avery and her husband David; his girlfriend Cassie Williams; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother ,Robert H. Krause.Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5-7 p.m.For online condolences, please visit