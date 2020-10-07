1/1
Michael R. Leonard
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Leonard passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a short illness.

He was born on May 29, 1959, to William F. and Marguerite (LaPoll) Leonard. From an early age, Michael was dubbed "the Little Professor." He knew everything about anything you asked him. Michael was a very kind and gentle soul. His family meant so much to him. He will be missed very much.

Michael leaves his brother and sisters, Mary Wood, Bill Leonard, Susan Kamm, Anne Tamiso and her husband, Rich; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Jason and wife, Althea, Amy, Nicholas and wife, Karyn, Bill and wife, Rachael, Rich and wife, Erin, Mike, Allissa, Sam and wife, Lauren, Ben and Noah; his great-nieces and great–nephews who loved him dearly, Rachel, Matthew, Zachary, Andrew, Ryder, Harley, Leo, Richie, Wyatt, and Frankie. Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Leonard; his sister, Patricia Leonard; his niece, Angela Ford; and brother-in-law Andy Kamm.

Services for Michael will be private.

Donations may be made in Michael's honor to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or

cancer.org

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel has care of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved