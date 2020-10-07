Michael R. Leonard passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a short illness.
He was born on May 29, 1959, to William F. and Marguerite (LaPoll) Leonard. From an early age, Michael was dubbed "the Little Professor." He knew everything about anything you asked him. Michael was a very kind and gentle soul. His family meant so much to him. He will be missed very much.
Michael leaves his brother and sisters, Mary Wood, Bill Leonard, Susan Kamm, Anne Tamiso and her husband, Rich; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Jason and wife, Althea, Amy, Nicholas and wife, Karyn, Bill and wife, Rachael, Rich and wife, Erin, Mike, Allissa, Sam and wife, Lauren, Ben and Noah; his great-nieces and great–nephews who loved him dearly, Rachel, Matthew, Zachary, Andrew, Ryder, Harley, Leo, Richie, Wyatt, and Frankie. Michael was predeceased by his brother, John Leonard; his sister, Patricia Leonard; his niece, Angela Ford; and brother-in-law Andy Kamm.
Services for Michael will be private.
Donations may be made in Michael's honor to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 orcancer.org
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel has care of arrangements.