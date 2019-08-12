Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Raymond Mahoney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Raymond Mahoney passed away at home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 5, 2019, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Michael was born on March 15, 1951, in Enfield, where he was raised and educated before moving to the West Coast and settling in Los Gatos, California.



Michael is predeceased by his father Borden Vincent Mahoney Jr. Michael is lovingly remembered by his mother, Harriet Hart of Massachusetts; his daughter, Willow Mahoney; and grandson, Tao of Oregon; his brothers, Borden Mahoney (Deborah) of Iowa and David Hart of Massachusetts; and his Aunt Ann Winch of Connecticut. He is also survived by his niece Debhinn Picariello (Jeffrey); and Ian Hart (Jennifer); as well as his great-nephews and great-nieces all of Massachusetts; and cousins Paul Winch and Susan Sidle of Connecticut.



Mike will be remembered as a talented musician who enjoyed playing guitar with many bands. He loved writing, composing, and producing music. An extremely intelligent person, he had a passion for reading, loved NOVA, photography, fishing, nature, and spending time with friends and family. His love for adventure led him to backpack across the United States, three times. As a cement mason he was proud to have been on the team that built the new 49ers stadium in Santa Clara, California.



Memorial services for Michael will be private for the family.



