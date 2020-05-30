Michael Robert Crowley, 60, of Enfield, beloved husband of Cheryl (Tadiello) Crowley, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Fresh River Health Care in East Windsor.Born in Hartford on June 12, 1959, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marianna (Szlachetka) Crowley. Michael grew up in Enfield and worked as a nachinist for many years before retiring. He went on to work as a corrections officer for the State of Connecticut and retired in 2015. Michael married the love of his life, Cheryl Tadiello, in April of 1984 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage.Besides his wife, he leaves his two loving children, Derek and Sarah Crowley; one grandchild, Bayani; and two brothers, Timothy and Thomas Crowley. Services will be held privately for family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit