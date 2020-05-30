Michael Robert Crowley
1959 - 2020
Michael Robert Crowley, 60, of Enfield, beloved husband of Cheryl (Tadiello) Crowley, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Fresh River Health Care in East Windsor.

Born in Hartford on June 12, 1959, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marianna (Szlachetka) Crowley. Michael grew up in Enfield and worked as a nachinist for many years before retiring. He went on to work as a corrections officer for the State of Connecticut and retired in 2015. Michael married the love of his life, Cheryl Tadiello, in April of 1984 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, he leaves his two loving children, Derek and Sarah Crowley; one grandchild, Bayani; and two brothers, Timothy and Thomas Crowley. Services will be held privately for family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leeetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
