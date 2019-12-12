Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Savacheck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Savacheck, 77, of Manchester, passed away Dec. 11, 2019.



He was born on Sept. 22, 1942, to parents Michael and Anne Savacheck in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Michael attended Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island and then attended St. Edward University in Austin, Texas. Michael was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a state trooper in New Mexico for many years and he worked as an environmental engineer in Connecticut until his retirement.



Michael loved animals, enjoyed playing golf and watching football, and was a huge fan of the UConn women's basketball team. He especially loved working with his hands, doing yard work to ensure that everything looked just right.



Michael is survived by his wife, Josephine; his twin sister, Carolyn Peterson and her husband, Lee, of Burlington, Wisconsin; and his daughter, Amy Savacheck of Meadville, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, Joseph Mankowski and his wife, Aisyah, and Dayna Mankowski and her husband, Stephen Ditter, along with his granddaughter, Fatimah, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive friends and relatives Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Bridget Church at 11 a.m. at 80 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice.



