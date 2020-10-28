Michael "Mike" Stephen Venceslau of Colchester, beloved husband, father, and best friend passed at home on Monday, Oct. 12, after a long illness.
He was born in Manchester to Frank and Aceynath (Keeney) Venceslau on Jan. 19, 1952. Mike graduated from Manchester High School (Class of '72), and went on to work as a printer for a local company. Upon the company's closure he earned his tractor-trailer license and became a driver and yardman for Seven D Wholesale out of Hartford and later Mackey's of Colchester. He was an avid golfer, loved camping, fishing and the thought of hunting. Mike was a gentle soul with a big heart and will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind his wife Roberta (Perera-Doble) Venceslau of Colchester; his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Givens of Peachtree Center, Georgia; a stepson Geoffrey Doble Jr., and granddaughter Kaitlyn Doble of Manchester; his brother, Wayne Venceslau of Tucson, Arizona; his sister, Brenda Roberts, brother-in-law Alan Roberts, niece Jennifer Roberts and nephew Alan Roberts Jr. of North Carolina; his Aunt Dorothy (Keeney) Seaton of Manchester: his Aunt June (Keeney) Hany of Connecticut; a number of cousins, extended family, friends, and beloved pets.
No services are planned but the family welcomes memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of CT, American Cancer Society
, or ASPCA.