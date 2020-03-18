Michael Thomas Mooney, 56, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with his children by his side, following a brain injury caused by cardiac arrest.
Michael was born in West Hartford, on May 16, 1963, and raised in East Hartford by the late Eugene and Helen Mooney. He graduated from Penney High School in 1981 and went to work for a number of years as a union carpenter with the Carpenters Local 326. A man who enjoyed change and challenge, he proceeded to found several small businesses, as well as become a Connecticut State Marshal. Michael's infectious laughter and sly sense of humor are two of the qualities that endeared him to all. Having furnished his family and friends with many cherished memories, he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas, Alexander, Nicole, and Kelly; his grandson, Jax; sister, Kathleen; and nephew, Mark; as well his biological mother, Catharine; and half-sisters, Erin, Michaela, Holly, and Heather.
A private celebration of life will be held on Michael's birthday, May 16th, 2020.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020