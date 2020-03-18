Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Thomas Mooney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Thomas Mooney, 56, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with his children by his side, following a brain injury caused by cardiac arrest.



Michael was born in West Hartford, on May 16, 1963, and raised in East Hartford by the late Eugene and Helen Mooney. He graduated from Penney High School in 1981 and went to work for a number of years as a union carpenter with the Carpenters Local 326. A man who enjoyed change and challenge, he proceeded to found several small businesses, as well as become a Connecticut State Marshal. Michael's infectious laughter and sly sense of humor are two of the qualities that endeared him to all. Having furnished his family and friends with many cherished memories, he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his four children, Thomas, Alexander, Nicole, and Kelly; his grandson, Jax; sister, Kathleen; and nephew, Mark; as well his biological mother, Catharine; and half-sisters, Erin, Michaela, Holly, and Heather.



A private celebration of life will be held on Michael's birthday, May 16th, 2020.







Michael Thomas Mooney, 56, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with his children by his side, following a brain injury caused by cardiac arrest.Michael was born in West Hartford, on May 16, 1963, and raised in East Hartford by the late Eugene and Helen Mooney. He graduated from Penney High School in 1981 and went to work for a number of years as a union carpenter with the Carpenters Local 326. A man who enjoyed change and challenge, he proceeded to found several small businesses, as well as become a Connecticut State Marshal. Michael's infectious laughter and sly sense of humor are two of the qualities that endeared him to all. Having furnished his family and friends with many cherished memories, he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his four children, Thomas, Alexander, Nicole, and Kelly; his grandson, Jax; sister, Kathleen; and nephew, Mark; as well his biological mother, Catharine; and half-sisters, Erin, Michaela, Holly, and Heather.A private celebration of life will be held on Michael's birthday, May 16th, 2020. Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close