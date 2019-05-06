Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Irene (Jacobs) Kozlowski. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect St Rockville , CT View Map Service 10:00 AM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect St Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Irene (Jacobs) Kozlowski, 84, beloved wife of 59 years to the late Joseph G. Kozlowski, went to eternal life, Thursday, May 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side at Rockville General Hospital.



She was born in Willimantic but grew up and raised her family in Vernon. She was communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Rockville. Mildred had an infectious laugh and made friends everywhere she went: she was truly the life of the party. She had many occupations throughout her life, including driving the Rockville taxi, driving the ambulance with her husband, Joe, as well as cooking at Tasty Chick, and as a caretaker at Nora's Place. Mildred also loved to volunteer as Santa at Christmas and cook for the town's housing authority. Summertime was her favorite, where she spent years going to Maine, camping at Del Aire campground, and soaking up the sun at Misquamicut. Mildred looked forward to meeting friends for coffee at Gerry's Donuts and Dunkin' Donuts. She tried to never miss a game of Bingo at her residence. Mildred's true love was her family and she loved her daily afternoon visits from her daughter, Carol, and special drives with her son, Michael.



She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Kozlowski and his wife, Ellen, of Tolland, Terry Danise and her husband, Howard, of Ellington, Carol Kozlowski of Vernon, and Michael Kozlowski and fiancé, Heather, of Vernon; her brother, Carl Jacobs of Southington; her grandchildren, Karen, Jennifer, and Jacob; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend, Donna Webber of Tolland; and held many memories of all her friends. Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Waldo; her brothers, Jake, Arthur, Morris, and Howie Jacobs.



Relatives and friends may join the family Wednesday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A funeral home service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.



