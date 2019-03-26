Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mildred Margaret (Kearney) McWha, 89, beloved wife of William W. McWha, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



She was born in Boston, Feb. 6, 1930, the loving daughter to the late Frederick and Margaret (Curtin) Kearney. Mildred spent 22 years living in Englewood, Florida, and was also a resident of Enfield for many years.



She retired from Merriam-Webster Dictionary in Springfield. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was a former Girl Scout leader in Enfield. During her time in Florida, Mildred volunteered at Englewood Hospital for many years.



In addition to her husband of almost 70 years, William W. McWha, Mildred is survived by her four children, William W. McWha Jr. and his wife, Irene, of South Kingston, Rhode Island, Susan McWha of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Paul McWha and his wife, Linda, of East Hartland, and Ellen Glynn and her husband, Steven, of East Granby; grandchildren, Jodi Ferreira-Rabidou and her husband, Kip, Nathan and Michael Ferreira, Shelley McWha, Steven Glynn and his wife, Marlene, Brian Glynn, and April Franz and her husband, Markus; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Gemma Franz, Samantha McWha, Chase and Carter Ferreira, and Haley Glynn.



Relatives and friends are invited to join with the family for calling hours Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



