Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Turek) Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred (Turek) Scott, 95, of Manchester, beloved wife of 72 years of the late Ernest John Scott, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 18, 2019.



She was born Feb. 15, 1924, in Manchester, daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine (Bensche) Turek. Millie was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and was a lifelong resident. Along with raising her family, Millie was employed as an engineering aide at United Technologies for several years. She was a lifelong active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester where she served as co-treasurer for many years. Millie loved drawing, painting, skiing, watching "Jeopardy," and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed traveling with her extended family, summers at Sebago Lake in Maine, and watching UConn women's basketball with Ernie. Millie loved family gatherings, especially Sunday dinners with her children and grandchildren. She was loving, caring and good-natured to all. Millie, with her smile, dry sense of humor and stories will be forever missed.



Mildred is survived by her brother, Robert; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Tracie and Robert, Patricia and Peter, Susan and Steven, and Louise; six grandchildren, Ian, Stephanie, Luke, Michelle, Jacob, Lindsay and her husband, Ben; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Margarete; and brother, Henry.



A funeral service and reception will be celebrated at Concordia Lutheran Church, 41 Pitkin St., Manchester, Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.



To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Mildred (Turek) Scott, 95, of Manchester, beloved wife of 72 years of the late Ernest John Scott, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 18, 2019.She was born Feb. 15, 1924, in Manchester, daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine (Bensche) Turek. Millie was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and was a lifelong resident. Along with raising her family, Millie was employed as an engineering aide at United Technologies for several years. She was a lifelong active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester where she served as co-treasurer for many years. Millie loved drawing, painting, skiing, watching "Jeopardy," and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed traveling with her extended family, summers at Sebago Lake in Maine, and watching UConn women's basketball with Ernie. Millie loved family gatherings, especially Sunday dinners with her children and grandchildren. She was loving, caring and good-natured to all. Millie, with her smile, dry sense of humor and stories will be forever missed.Mildred is survived by her brother, Robert; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Tracie and Robert, Patricia and Peter, Susan and Steven, and Louise; six grandchildren, Ian, Stephanie, Luke, Michelle, Jacob, Lindsay and her husband, Ben; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Margarete; and brother, Henry.A funeral service and reception will be celebrated at Concordia Lutheran Church, 41 Pitkin St., Manchester, Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.To leave an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close