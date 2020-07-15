Milton R. Brown, 93, of Vernon, beloved husband of over 71 years to the late Marion B. Brown (2019), passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Randolph, Vermont at his daughter's home.Born on Feb. 9, 1927, in Sterling, Connecticut to George and Ruth (Babcock) Brown, he lived in Vernon for 80 years. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1944, and he earned his undergraduate degree from Western New England College in Springfield, Massachusetts.Milton proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Milton was an engineer at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks for over 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, watching UConn women's basketball, and was an avid Red Sox fan. He was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Vernon. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his daughters, Judy Ruiz and her husband, Vic, of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Cindy Butler and her husband, Ed, of Randolph, Vermont; his loving grandchildren, Cathy Wedel and her husband, Rick, Adam Wilson and his wife, Lauren, and Kelci Gibbard and her husband, Richard; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his two grandsons, Victor Michael Ruiz and Keith David Ruiz, and his two sisters.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon for burial and military honors. Everyone is asked to please wear face coverings to the calling hours and service.Memorial donations in Milton's memory may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or go toFor online condolences and the guestbook, please visit