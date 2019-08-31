Minnie A. McCann, 101, of Manchester, wife of the late George McCann, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Fox Hill Center, Vernon.
She was born July 4, 1918, in East Hartford, to the late Anthony and Anastasia Brozowski. She was loving, caring and the sweetest "Gram" ever.
Minnie is survived by her sons, George McCann Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Manchester and Dave McCann and his wife, Pat, of Andover; her five grandchildren, Stanley Forostoski Jr. and his wife, Sally, Scott Forostoski and his wife, Becky, Shane McCann and his wife, Jenn, Luke McCann, and Tian McCann; and her six great-grandchildren, Katie, Lindsay and Jessie Forostoski, and Jack, William, and Lauren McCann. She is also survived by her sister, Olga Savino; many nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Mary Kearns. Besides her loving husband George, Minnie is predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl; and son-in-law, Stanley Forostoski.
Minnie's family would also like to give many thanks to the caregivers at Fox Hill Center for many months of tender, loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019