Service Information

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857
(860)-643-1222

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM

Saint James Church
896 Main Street
Manchester , CT

Obituary

Monica Ann Toomey Wilke, "Mona," 93, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Wilke, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 11, at home.



Mona was born in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Good Council Academy in White Plains and attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. Mona worked at Pratt & Whitney in the engineering department until marrying and starting a family with the love of her life, Tom. Mona devoted her life to helping others and was a longtime supporter and volunteer at MACC charities and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was also a longtime communicant and Eucharistic minister at Saint James Church. Always very proud of her Irish heritage, she was extremely humbled by being named the 2013 Town Marshal of the Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.



She leaves behind her four children and their spouses, Maureen and Doug Ogrean of Manchester, Michele and Peter Petrone of Manchester, Mary Pat and Tim Devanney of Manchester, and Tommy and Rakel Wilke of Sandane, Norway. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Danny and Jess Paquette, Eric and Joanne Ogrean, Erin Ogrean, Anthony Petrone, Kimberly and Michael Pulino, Matthew and Kristen Petrone, Mandy and Craig Murphy, Molly Devanney, Christine Devanney Sheehan, John and Amy Devanney, Tim and Brittany Devanney, Cathleen and Michael Dyer, Ingrid Wilke and her fiancée Alex Fransson, Peter Wilke and Emily Wilke. "Woo Woo" will be missed by her great-grandchildren, Carter and Tristan Paquette, Isabella Ogrean, Maggie, Allie, Tommy and Ronnie Sheehan, Abigail, Melanie, Kayla and Lillian Devanney, and Mattingly and Luke Devanney. She also leaves behind her brother, Tom Toomey, and his wife, Catherine; her cousins, Charlotte Boland Manning and Rosaleen Templeton; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Mona's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to her aide, Anna Staranowicz, for her kind and compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at Saint James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery.



Family and friends may call on Monday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MACC Charities, P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804 or the St. James School Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Manchester, CT 06045-0254.



