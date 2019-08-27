Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Monica D. Janney, 79, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Harlan Janney (2016), passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.



Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she lived in Enfield for 54 years where she and her husband raised their family. She was a parishioner at Holy Family Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish. Monica was a past member of the Red Hat Society and the "Walking Group" at the Enfield Mall. She was also very active with the Enfield Hockey Moms many years ago. She retired from Casual Corner in Enfield after 25 years with the company. In her free time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, attending many of their sporting events.



She is survived by three children, Cathy Collins of East Windsor, Matthew Janney and his wife, Alison, of North Granby, and Craig Janney of Geneva, Illinois. She also leaves five grandchildren, Samantha and Jack Collins, Barrette, Paige, and Peyton Janney.



Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Monica's caregiver, Donna.



Visitation hours will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial is private.



Donations in Monica's memory may be made to Enfield Emergency Medical Services, 1296 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



