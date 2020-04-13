Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel D. Coope. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel D. Coope, 88, of Suffield, widow of William A. Coope, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late George and Jeanne (Blais) Dionne. She had lived in Ellington for 17 years and Vernon for 15 years. She was retired from Karen Charles where she served and excelled as a retail manager. In her free time, Muriel enjoyed watching movies and scrapbooking.



She is survived by four children, Thomas Coope and his wife, Lisa, of Somers, Richard Coope and his wife, Teresa, of Enfield, Stephen Coope and partner, Karen Kalmbach, of Vernon, and Cynthia Coope and partner, Pam Sistare, of Weaverville, North Carolina; a brother, Francis Dionne of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Kara, Brian, Angela, Ricky, Christa, William, Christopher, Joel, and Tricia; and one great-grandchild, Hagen. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, George (Butchy) Dionne Jr.; a sister, Lorraine Gagne, and her husband, Kenneth, of Torrington



Services are private and will be held at the family's convenience.



