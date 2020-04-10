Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. (Palmberg) Pierce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy A. (Palmberg) Pierce, 77, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.



Nancy was born on May 16, 1942, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Palmberg. She was raised in East Hartford and West Hartford, where she graduated from Hall High School in 1960. Nancy married her husband, Arthur Pierce, in 1962 and Manchester became her home for close to 60 years. Nancy worked for many years in the business office and mailroom at Manchester Memorial Hospital before her retirement in 2010. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be fondly remembered for her devotion to her family, her feisty spirit and her refusal to let her illnesses get the best of her. Life threw a lot at her and she met it head on, determined not to let it slow her down.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Pierce; her brother, William Palmberg; her in-laws, William and Dorothy Pierce; and her sister in-law, Cecelia Conti. Nancy is survived by her children, Arthur Pierce Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Coventry; Lisa (Pierce) Fisk and husband, William, of Rocky Hill. Nancy also leaves three grandchildren, Heather Pierce, Amanda Pierce, and Taylor Fisk. Other survivors include her sisters, Judy Ferlazo and husband, Thomas, of Manchester; Betty Terrenzi and husband, John, of Sarasota, Florida; her sister in-law, Judy Palmberg of Stafford Springs; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester for the exceptional love and care that they gave to Nancy during her time there.



Funeral and burial services will be private. Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill will be in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Nancy to the .



Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations