Nancy Ann (Gottier) Murphy, 83, of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Rockville, daughter of the late John and Edna (Ludwig) Gottier. After moving to Delaware with her family in 1965, she held a variety of positions at the Alfred I. DuPont Children's Hospital, her last being the director of purchasing.
Nancy's favorite activities were working on the family genealogy, playing cards, snorkeling, and travel. She loved the outdoors and national parks. She also volunteered at Faithful Friends Animal Society.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John R. "Jack" Murphy; her son, James Murphy; daughter, Cynthia Rominger (David); two granddaughters, Jaclyn Fontana (Anthony) and Erin Bushong (Marc); two great-grandchildren, Jack and Sofie Fontana; and her two brothers, Nelson and Warren Gottier.
Services for Nancy will be held privately with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019