Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. (Welch) Gillette. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy C. (Welch) Gillette, 69, of Glastonbury, formerly of South Windsor passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.



She was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Hartford daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Borek) Welch. Nancy was employed as a hairdresser at the former Blue Terrace in Manchester for over 15 years until retiring in 1983 due to her health. She enjoyed doing puzzles, spending time at the beach, working with stained glass, and was an avid crafter.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Karen Gillette of Eastford; her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Welch of Salem; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her former husband, Dennis Gillette of Houston, Texas.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester, on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Nancy C. (Welch) Gillette, 69, of Glastonbury, formerly of South Windsor passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.She was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Hartford daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Borek) Welch. Nancy was employed as a hairdresser at the former Blue Terrace in Manchester for over 15 years until retiring in 1983 due to her health. She enjoyed doing puzzles, spending time at the beach, working with stained glass, and was an avid crafter.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Karen Gillette of Eastford; her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Welch of Salem; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her former husband, Dennis Gillette of Houston, Texas.Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester, on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.To leave an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.