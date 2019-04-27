Nancy C. (Welch) Gillette, 69, of Glastonbury, formerly of South Windsor passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Hartford daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Borek) Welch. Nancy was employed as a hairdresser at the former Blue Terrace in Manchester for over 15 years until retiring in 1983 due to her health. She enjoyed doing puzzles, spending time at the beach, working with stained glass, and was an avid crafter.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Karen Gillette of Eastford; her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Welch of Salem; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her former husband, Dennis Gillette of Houston, Texas.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester, on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019