Nancy C. Shellard, 88, of Vernon, lovingly known as "Boots" to her beloved husband, Robert H. Shellard, peacefully departed this life on Aug. 20, 2020.
Nancy was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Meriden, daughter to the late Helen C. Tymeson and Clifford Collett. She married Robert on March 14, 1953, and after more than 67 years, they remain in love eternally. Nancy worked at Travelers Insurance of Hartford and then with Welcome Wagon of Vernon. While raising their children, she volunteered in many activities with their schools and sports, Girl Scouts, church and Meals-On-Wheels. Nancy was an extremely sweet, caring and giving person. Her unselfish, kind heart touched all those who knew her and her dedication to family and friends was like no other. Nancy enjoyed baking, bowling and especially precious moments spent with family. She will be missed by "the Girls" who she spent many afternoons enjoying lunch and movies with.
Nancy is predeceased by her brother, Eric B. Collett, formerly of Wallingford. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her devoted husband, Robert and their children, Steven Shellard of Vernon, David Shellard (Jessica) of Tampa, Florida, Pamela Green (Robert) of Henderson, Nevada, and Laura Mikolajczak (Joseph) of Westerly, Rhode Island; and daughter-in-law, Beth Brown Shellard of Attleboro, Massachusetts. Nancy was sweetly known as "Cookie Grandma" and she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Julie Marino (Tony), Brian Green, Jenna Shellard, Jordan Green (Britta), Alyssa Shellard, Cole Chiaradio, Brayden Chiaradio, Emma Shellard and Andrew Shellard. Nancy will also eternally watch over her two great-grandchildren in addition to a precious third on the way.
Private services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
With Nancy's love of kittens, donations are welcomed to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St, East Hartford, CT 06118.
