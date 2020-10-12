1/
Nancy (Spozdial) Conner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (Spozdial) Conner, 90, of Storrs, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John W. Conner, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Vernon Manor.

Daughter of the late John and Bessie (Charnetski) Spozdial, she was born Bellaire, Ohio on Feb. 23, 1930. While living in Ohio, she met and married her husband John, and the couple moved to Enfield in 1962. There they worked side by side as co-owners of the Hobby Hut in South Windsor.

Nancy is survived by her children, John Conner and his wife, Tamra, of Storrs, and Belinda Vabalas of Griswold; her grandchildren, Jacob Conner, Tanya Valabas, and Katy Monaco; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; and her son, Kenneth.

Services and burial will be private.

Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved