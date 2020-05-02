Nancy F. (Bessette) Flaherty, 78, of Enfield, beloved wife of Carl J. Flaherty, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parkway Pavillion.
Daughter of the late Victor and Rita (Marcel) Bessette, she was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on May 6, 1941. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She also served as president of the American Veterans Auxiliary Colorguard.
In addition to her loving husband, Carl, Nancy is survived by her two sons, Joseph Flaherty and his wife, Marilyn, of Enfield, and John Flaherty and his wife, Karen, of West Springfield; her grandchildren, Matthew and his wife, Molly Flaherty, Kristin and her husband, Peter Kelley, Danielle Flaherty, and Megan Flaherty; her great-grandchildren, Cade and Callan Kelley; her sister Phyllis Vanotti of Torrington; her goddaughter, Laurie VanNostrand; 11 brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Victor Bessette.
Due to the current health circumstances, services will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Leete Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2020.