Nancy Joan (Boisvert) Caron
Nancy Joan (Boisvert) Caron, 64, of Enfield, beloved wife of 45 years to Rene Caron, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Daughter of the late Clement and Yolanda (Hebert) Boisvert, she was born in Hartford on Nov. 3, 1955. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Our Lady of Angels Academy, Class of '73. She was employed as an executive administrative assistant for Stanadyne Industries, a position she held for 23 years and where she made many close friends, including her golf buddies. Nancy was an avid reader and loved to have new adventures She was always ready to join in. Nancy especially enjoyed trips to New York City and attending local theater. She was the loving caregiver to her parents Clem and Yolanda Boisvert.

In addition to her loving husband, Rene, Nancy is survived by her sister, Donna Lamb and her husband, Tom, of Springfield, Massachusetts; her brother-in-law, Herve Caron, of Windsor Locks; and her sisters-in-law, Perry Kokofsky and her husband, Danny Sr., of Broad Brook, and Ginette Turner and her husband, Stephen, of Cheshire. She was also the proud, loving aunt to nine nieces and nephews, Matthew, Rebecca, and Andrew Lamb, Danny Jr., Kimberly (Blackwelder) and Ryan Kokofsky, and Nathan, Haley, and Payton Turner; and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St, Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated for Nancy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock.

Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
August 2, 2020
I work for the same company as Nancy. Our work is very different and didn't cross paths much during the day. I'll occasionally see her in the lunch cafeteria room where she was polite and had a good sense of humor. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Philip Doucette Co-worker
Philip Doucette
Coworker
August 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
This was our (40th class reunion OLA). So thankful I was able to see Nancy then.
Cynthia Carner
Classmate
August 2, 2020
Nancy and I were coworkers. She truly embodied the essence of what it means to be an excellent, executive administrative assistant. Her professionalism and seriousness always shined when she was asked to help with a task. I saw her soft side quite often too. There are many adjectives to use here but empathy and humor are the ones I choose to remember her by.
Eileen Cline
Coworker
August 1, 2020
Bernie Niedzielski
Friend
