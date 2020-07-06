Nancy (Jacobs) Labbe, of Ellington, dearly loved wife of 51 years of Wendell Labbe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.Born on Nov. 26, 1947, in East Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Alice and George Jacobs. A graduate of the inaugural East Catholic High School Class of 1965, Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. A stay-at-home mother as well as a skilled and talented seamstress, she enjoyed a wide variety of art and crafting, especially making collages, découpage, embroidery, and drawing. She loved music and sang as a member of the Vernon Chorale for over a decade.Besides her husband, Wendell, Nancy leaves her three children and their families: her daughter, Melissa and her husband, David Smey, and her sons, Willie Labbe and Andrew Jason (AJ) Labbe. She also leaves one grandson, Dakota, and one great-grandson, Dakota Jr. She is survived by her brothers, George Jacobs and his wife, Linda, of Collinsville, and Peter Jacobs and his wife, Jessie, of Brooksville, Florida, and her sister-in-law, Deborah Murasso and her husband, Raphael, of Andover. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Railton, of Hobe Sound, Florida.Arrangements are private. For online condolences please visit