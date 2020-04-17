Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lee (Lahue) Galovich, 84, of Vernon, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Stephen W. Galovich passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.



Nancy was born in Hartford, on Nov. 4, 1935, daughter of the late Kelton and Noreine (Sullivan) Lahue. She grew up in East Hartford and at the age of 18 followed her heart to marry Stephen in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy. They returned to East Hartford and later moved to South Windsor where they raised their four children. Nancy was employed by CBT for many years and later Aetna. Her retirement years were spent in Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, with Steve, which she said were some of their best years. They enjoyed hosting many cherished family gatherings, making new friends and the beach life of Cape Cod. Nancy was very proud of her Irish heritage and visited County Kerry, Ireland, with her mom and sister many years ago. It was a trip she would never forget. We will always cherish the memories made with our loving mom, Grammy, GG, and sister. Our world has changed, but her great pride in family has given us wonderful memories and lessons.



Nancy leaves her children, Kathy Lynn McCullen and her husband, Paul, of Ellington; Michael Galovich and his wife, Gail, of Weston, Florida; Daniel Galovich of Enfield; former daughter-in-law Rebecca Zicko of South Windsor; and Jeffrey Galovich and his wife, Barbra, of Enfield. She leaves her loving sister, Phyllis Richardson and her husband, Leslie, of South Windsor. Her six grandchildren and great-grandson were her greatest joy, Stephen Galovich of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Jason Materkowski and his wife, Danielle, of East Hartford; David Galovich of Weston; Alyssa Galovich of Fort Lauderdale; Ryan Galovich of Fort Meyers; and Jamie Galovich of Enfield. She was GG to great-grandson, Grayson Materkowski of East Hartford. Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Donald Lahue of South Windsor; and three nephews, Donald Lahue, Howard Lahue, and Scott Richardson. She leaves many special nieces and nephews. Nancy was blessed with many loyal friends who brought comfort and encouragement during her battle with cancer. Jane, a best friend for over 50 years; the ladies from the South Windsor Senior Center, Fran, Lorraine, Lee, and Dottie were her biggest cheerleaders. She was predeceased by a longtime friend, Audrey.



The family extends their deepest gratitude to the many compassionate and devoted caregivers. Dr. Kapoor and oncology nurse, Tracey, from Regional Cancer Care Associates, Manchester, provided the expertise and support required for her challenging journey. Also, the many nurses and aides from ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT who visited daily were a great comfort to Nancy and her family.



Memorial donations can be made to the .



Funeral services will be private with burial at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Nancy Lee (Lahue) Galovich, 84, of Vernon, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Stephen W. Galovich passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.Nancy was born in Hartford, on Nov. 4, 1935, daughter of the late Kelton and Noreine (Sullivan) Lahue. She grew up in East Hartford and at the age of 18 followed her heart to marry Stephen in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy. They returned to East Hartford and later moved to South Windsor where they raised their four children. Nancy was employed by CBT for many years and later Aetna. Her retirement years were spent in Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, with Steve, which she said were some of their best years. They enjoyed hosting many cherished family gatherings, making new friends and the beach life of Cape Cod. Nancy was very proud of her Irish heritage and visited County Kerry, Ireland, with her mom and sister many years ago. It was a trip she would never forget. We will always cherish the memories made with our loving mom, Grammy, GG, and sister. Our world has changed, but her great pride in family has given us wonderful memories and lessons.Nancy leaves her children, Kathy Lynn McCullen and her husband, Paul, of Ellington; Michael Galovich and his wife, Gail, of Weston, Florida; Daniel Galovich of Enfield; former daughter-in-law Rebecca Zicko of South Windsor; and Jeffrey Galovich and his wife, Barbra, of Enfield. She leaves her loving sister, Phyllis Richardson and her husband, Leslie, of South Windsor. Her six grandchildren and great-grandson were her greatest joy, Stephen Galovich of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Jason Materkowski and his wife, Danielle, of East Hartford; David Galovich of Weston; Alyssa Galovich of Fort Lauderdale; Ryan Galovich of Fort Meyers; and Jamie Galovich of Enfield. She was GG to great-grandson, Grayson Materkowski of East Hartford. Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Donald Lahue of South Windsor; and three nephews, Donald Lahue, Howard Lahue, and Scott Richardson. She leaves many special nieces and nephews. Nancy was blessed with many loyal friends who brought comfort and encouragement during her battle with cancer. Jane, a best friend for over 50 years; the ladies from the South Windsor Senior Center, Fran, Lorraine, Lee, and Dottie were her biggest cheerleaders. She was predeceased by a longtime friend, Audrey.The family extends their deepest gratitude to the many compassionate and devoted caregivers. Dr. Kapoor and oncology nurse, Tracey, from Regional Cancer Care Associates, Manchester, provided the expertise and support required for her challenging journey. Also, the many nurses and aides from ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT who visited daily were a great comfort to Nancy and her family.Memorial donations can be made to the .Funeral services will be private with burial at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.