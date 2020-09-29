Nancy Louise Ballard, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, after a long illness.She was born on April 4, 1950, and was predeceased by her parents, Delmont and Frances Ballard; as well as her brother, Bob; and the love of her life, Hans Lurch. Nancy graduated from UConn in 1972 with an elementary teaching degree and earned her master's in 1976 from St. Joseph College in West Hartford. She retired from the Coventry School System where she taught grades 1 through 5 for many years. Nancy was a dedicated teacher, touching many students' lives. Nancy was very creative, making jewelry, cards, and scarves. Before her illness she enjoyed attending her book club, reading the latest novels and participating in lively discussions. She was also a member of the East Hartford garden club where she attended lectures on the care of plants, made wreaths and flower arrangements, and learned how to make fairy and gnome gardens that decorated the back hill of her home. Nancy was an active member of the Red Hatters going out weekly to dine and laugh with her friends. She also enjoyed going to Tea Houses and friend's homes for little sandwiches and variety of teas. Nancy loved the water, she swam at the area pool weekly. In addition, she would plan trips to Newport and Cape Cod each year to enjoy the salt water and the shopping. Nancy loved to shop! But her biggest love and joy were being with her dogs. Cocker Spaniels ruled her heart!Nancy will be greatly missed by many people who knew her, especially her dearest friends, Ann Majewski, Maria Hernandez, Sandi Phair, Robin Robinson, Steve Pierce; and her roommate from college, Penny Sullivan. Aunt Nancy will also be missed by her adopted niece, Shandon Foley and her daughter, Corinne; and Julia Sjostedt, daughter of the late Shane Sullivan.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society or to the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.Due to COVID-19 the funeral will be private. Nancy will be laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 30. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit