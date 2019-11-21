Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Mallinson Russell. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard's Terrace Vernon , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. Bernard Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Mallinson Russell, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home in Wells, Maine, with her loving companion and partner of 15 years, Joseph Tringali, by her side.



She was born on Nov. 5, 1930, in Meriden to silver designer Arthur Mallinson and Anne Doyle Mallinson. She was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College and later earned her master's degree in teaching at Central Connecticut State University.



On Sept. 4, 1954, she was married to George W. Russell until his passing in December 2001. They lived many happy years throughout Connecticut while finally settling in Vernon. During that time, they raised four wonderful children. Nancy was a beloved teacher at Center Road School, Skinner Road School, and she taught kindergarten at our famous Little Yellow School House.



Nancy was an avid reader and never missed an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" She was a longtime member of the Republican Town Committee, Vernon Teachers Association, and was a literacy volunteer. After her retirement, she enjoyed her summers at the beach in Wells, while spending winters in Hudson, Florida. She traveled with Joe to places like China, Egypt, and London, but always said her favorite place to be was with the loves of her life, her family.



Her final days were spent gazing at the ocean surrounded by her children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, Joe's children, numerous nieces and nephews, and her fur babies, Barnaby and Piper. Nancy was showered with an abundance of love, laughs, and her newfound love, McDonald's French fries.



Nancy is survived by her children, Susan Graves (Lance) of Glastonbury, George "Billy" Russell (Mary Pat Champeau) of Ellsworth, Maine, Mark Russell (Donna Antonelli-Russell) of Vernon, and Ellen Russell (David Santos) of Charlotte, Vermont; and two brothers, Paul Mallinson (Cheryl) and Peter Mallinson (Carolyn), both of Cocoa, Florida.



Her family would like to give a special thank you to her hospice caregivers, Christina and Mary, her Comfort Keepers, Kathy and Margee, and her housekeeper, Shirley. Your love and support during such a difficult time will not be forgotten.



Calling hours will be on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ladd, Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., meeting directly at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace in Vernon, with a burial immediately following at St. Bernard Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or .



