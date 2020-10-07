1/1
Nancy Nolan
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Nancy Nolan passed away peacefully at her home in Manchester, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.

Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. Her family will fondly remember her as a very generous, kind, and caring woman who loved life and whose family meant the world to her.

Nancy leaves her daughters, Michele Paige and her husband, Chris Paige, of Simsbury, and Francine Ramos and her husband, Jose Ramos, of New Britain; her grandchildren, Claudia Beaulieu, Mariah Williams, Marisa Paige and Miranda Paige; her sisters, Colleen Barber, Mary Harris and her husband, James, Patti McNamara and husband, Kevin, and Heidi Pierce and her husband, Jay; her brothers, David Nolan and his wife, Kathy, and Ronald Eime; as well as other relatives and dear friends.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 12, from noon to 3 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private.

To read the full obituary, leave an online condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
October 7, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
