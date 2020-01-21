Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy R. Gaucher. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy R. Gaucher, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Gaucher (2010), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Windsor Rehab.



The daughter of the late Albert and Maria (Graziadei) Rubacha, Nancy was born in Hartford and raised in Bloomfield. She lived in Hartford before moving to Enfield in 1974, where she and Gene raised their family. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish. Nancy was formerly employed at Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 20 years with the company. She and Gene owned the former Hazard Antique Store collecting numerous antiques and vintage valuables, and they also enjoyed tag-sale-ing together for many years.



Nancy is survived by two sons, Gino Gaucher and his wife, Danielle, of South Windsor, Jay Gaucher and his wife, Stacey, of Enfield, four grandchildren, Aidan and Addison Gaucher, and Emma and Alyssa Gaucher. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Rubacha.



Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Patrick Church of St. Peñafort Parish (Please meet at Church), 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in Nancy's name may be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, 318 Half Day Road, No. 305, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Nancy R. Gaucher, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Gaucher (2010), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Windsor Rehab.The daughter of the late Albert and Maria (Graziadei) Rubacha, Nancy was born in Hartford and raised in Bloomfield. She lived in Hartford before moving to Enfield in 1974, where she and Gene raised their family. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish. Nancy was formerly employed at Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 20 years with the company. She and Gene owned the former Hazard Antique Store collecting numerous antiques and vintage valuables, and they also enjoyed tag-sale-ing together for many years.Nancy is survived by two sons, Gino Gaucher and his wife, Danielle, of South Windsor, Jay Gaucher and his wife, Stacey, of Enfield, four grandchildren, Aidan and Addison Gaucher, and Emma and Alyssa Gaucher. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Rubacha.Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Patrick Church of St. Peñafort Parish (Please meet at Church), 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.Donations in Nancy's name may be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, 318 Half Day Road, No. 305, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close