Nancy Washburn Russell, 95, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at her home on July 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, Austin W. "Bill" Russell.



She was born in San Francisco, California, on June 22, 1924, to Gould Engle and Ruth Comstock Washburn. Her father died suddenly in 1926, and her mother returned to Brooklyn New York, with Nancy and her infant sister to rejoin her family. Nancy grew up in Brooklyn in this extended family. She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. After marrying Bill, a Sonarman in the U.S. Navy, on Jan. 17, 1944, she relocated to New Hampshire until the end of World War II, when she and her husband settled in Connecticut to raise a family. Nancy worked at D&L Clothing Store at the Manchester Parkade for many years, starting part-time as a sales clerk in the late 1950's, and finishing her career as the store manager in 1987. She was a longtime member of Center Congregational Church, Manchester. A lover of choral music, she was a faithful member of the church choir for over 50 years and was honored by the church for her service. She also acted in community theater with the Manchester Community Players. Above all, Nancy loved cats, the beach, reading, and crossword puzzles.



She is survived by her four children, Toni Russell (Scott Karvonetz) of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Philip (Lauri) Russell of Cromwell, Martha Russell (Jonathon Welch) of Buffalo, New York, and Jonathan Russell of Manchester, with whom she shared her home. Also, she leaves behind eight grandchildren, Kimberly Dashner, Renee Simino, Sarah Dashner, Jason Dashner, Joel Russell, Melanie Russell, Sarah Welch, and Noah Welch; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; and her brother-in-law, Charles Russell. Her sister, Janet Hammond, also preceded her in death.



There will be no services, as Nancy wished.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her memory to Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040, or ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services, Hospice and Palliative Care, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066.







