Natalie "Toosie" (McKown) Murray, 97, of Enfield, wife of the late Arthur Murray, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Lisbon, New Hampshire, Sept. 7, 1921, to the late Nathan and Beatrice (Hurd) McKown. She worked at Phelon's, in East Longmeadow for 27 years. Her hobbies were making candy and Christmas ornaments for the grandchildren and friends, and she was an avid reader.
Natalie is survived by her loving daughter, Lynn Provencher and husband, Fred; her two beloved grandsons, Fred Provencher and wife, Michelle, and Kevin Provencher; and five cherished great-grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn, Sarah, Tyler, and Carlie. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jocelyn Jameson; along with her nieces and nephews, Steve, Cindy, Diane, Randy, Jane, Keith, Mickey, and Jimmy. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Malcom, Douglas, and Kenneth McKown.
Her family would especially like to thank Dr. George Donahue and staff for tending to her healthcare needs over the years; and caregivers, Lupe and Penny from Companions & Homemakers, and Amy with Trinity of New England Hospice.
Services are private and will be held in Lisbon, New Hampshire, at the convenience of the family.
Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
