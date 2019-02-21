Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie "Toosie" (McKown) Murray. View Sign





She was born in Lisbon, New Hampshire, Sept. 7, 1921, to the late Nathan and Beatrice (Hurd) McKown. She worked at Phelon's, in East Longmeadow for 27 years. Her hobbies were making candy and Christmas ornaments for the grandchildren and friends, and she was an avid reader.



Natalie is survived by her loving daughter, Lynn Provencher and husband, Fred; her two beloved grandsons, Fred Provencher and wife, Michelle, and Kevin Provencher; and five cherished great-grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn, Sarah, Tyler, and Carlie. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jocelyn Jameson; along with her nieces and nephews, Steve, Cindy, Diane, Randy, Jane, Keith, Mickey, and Jimmy. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Malcom, Douglas, and Kenneth McKown.



Her family would especially like to thank Dr. George Donahue and staff for tending to her healthcare needs over the years; and caregivers, Lupe and Penny from Companions & Homemakers, and Amy with Trinity of New England Hospice.



Services are private and will be held in Lisbon, New Hampshire, at the convenience of the family.



Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.



To leave an online condolence message, go to



www.brownememorialchapels.com



Natalie "Toosie" (McKown) Murray, 97, of Enfield, wife of the late Arthur Murray, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home.She was born in Lisbon, New Hampshire, Sept. 7, 1921, to the late Nathan and Beatrice (Hurd) McKown. She worked at Phelon's, in East Longmeadow for 27 years. Her hobbies were making candy and Christmas ornaments for the grandchildren and friends, and she was an avid reader.Natalie is survived by her loving daughter, Lynn Provencher and husband, Fred; her two beloved grandsons, Fred Provencher and wife, Michelle, and Kevin Provencher; and five cherished great-grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn, Sarah, Tyler, and Carlie. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jocelyn Jameson; along with her nieces and nephews, Steve, Cindy, Diane, Randy, Jane, Keith, Mickey, and Jimmy. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Malcom, Douglas, and Kenneth McKown.Her family would especially like to thank Dr. George Donahue and staff for tending to her healthcare needs over the years; and caregivers, Lupe and Penny from Companions & Homemakers, and Amy with Trinity of New England Hospice.Services are private and will be held in Lisbon, New Hampshire, at the convenience of the family.Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.To leave an online condolence message, go to Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close