She was born Oct. 14, 1937, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Van Aller) Walters of Fayetteville, New York. Natalie attended UConn where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and drama club. She later moved to Somers where she lived and raised her family. She later obtained a degree in archeology.



Natalie was a longtime member of the Pioneer Valley Antiques Dealers Association. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. working antique shows. Natalie was passionate and very knowledgeable about many facets of life, including gardening, archeology, cultures, children's books and illustrations, Disneyana, jewelry, and antiques. She enjoyed singing and playing piano, was a member of the choir at Somers Congregational Church. Natalie was a talented artist in many mediums, and excelled at painting and creating many handcrafted projects.



Natalie is survived by her children, David Warner (Cvijeta) of New York, Susan Butcher of Clinton, and Karen Warner of Enfield; her grandchildren, Daniel E Sadoski Jr. (fiancé Nancy), Robert E. Butcher Jr. (Krystyn), Christian Butcher, Gabrielle Butcher, Tatjana Warner, and Elena Warner; her great-grandchildren, Arianna and Alex Sadoski; a niece; several nephews; her former husband, Georger Warner of Somers; and her faithful Pomeranian, Little Bear. She was predeceased by her brother, Royce Putney Walters; and sister-in-law, Marilyn (King) Walters.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Wyngate of Springfield and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, April 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Route 190, Somers. A graveside service will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Native American Heritage Association, 12085 Quaai Road, Black Hawk, SD 57718.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



