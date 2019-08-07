Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neftaly Geraldo Martinez. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neftaly Geraldo Martinez "Skrilla," 37, of Enfield, was taken from his family and called home to the lord July 31, 2019, due to a senseless tragedy.



He was born Oct. 10, 1981, in Newark, New Jersey where he spent the first 10 years of his life enjoying time with his family and friends. In 1995, Neftaly moved to Springfield where he attended schools and was a 2000 graduate of Commerce High School. He was currently a self-employed musician as well as a stay-at-home father. Neftaly took great pride in devoting all of his time to his wife, Melissa, his sons, Nazikiel and Jahzaez and his daughter, "Ninja Princess" Zyanaliz. Together they enjoyed many activities together playing Ninja warriors, hiking, fishing, riding dirt bikes, quads, and many sports, but most especially listening to and writing music.



Besides his wife and children, Neftaly is survived by his mother, Nancy Ortiz; his sisters and brother, JamieLee Nazario, Neftali and Nataly Martinez all of Florida; his sister, Lydia Rivera of Newark; and his brother, Vincent Nazario of Massachusetts; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. He is predeceased by his father, Neftali Martinez; and grandmother, Maria Rivera; as well as many other loved ones.



A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Neftaly's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donation may be made to the "Martinez Children Memorial Fund" c/o Peoples Bank, 547 Memorial Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Checks should be made payable to the fund, or by using the cash app $martinezmemorial.



