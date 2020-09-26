Neil Joseph Grenier, 78, of Port Orange, Florida, died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Linda, and their children by his side, after several months of declining health. Neil was predeceased by his parents Lorraine Turgeon Grenier, Joseph Grenier; and his brothers, Lyndon Grenier, and Joseph Grenier.Neil was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on July 30, 1942. He graduated from Chicopee Vocational High School and soon after that he enlisted in the United States Navy. Neil traveled the world on the U.S.S. Newport News and achieved the rank of E-4 SK3. As a very proud military veteran he often talked about his times at port and specifically in Morocco. Neil separated active duty and settled down in Chicopee where he met his wife, Linda Blanchard Grenier, together they moved to Enfield where they raised their two boys Rob and Marc, spending many summers at their Lake House in Holland, Massachusetts, or surrounded by friends at their campfire in Granville, Massachusetts. Neil and Linda were married on Nov. 27, 1971. Married nearly 49 years, Neil loved Linda very much and would always surprise her with flowers for every special occasion and he will be terribly missed. Neil worked as a correctional officer for the State of Connecticut for 20 years. He enjoyed many hobbies and had a love for auto mechanics and fast cars. Neil was a craftsman that could fix anything. He was one of those guys who would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone fix anything. Neil was a member of the American Legion in Enfield for many years, and enjoyed conversations with veterans and retired correctional officers.Neil is survived by his spouse Linda Grenier; his sons, Robert Grenier and his wife, Sara E. Grenier of Fort Worth, Texas, and Marc Grenier and his wife, Sara J. Grenier of Statesboro, Georgia; and his beloved grandchildren, Julian, Nicholas, Ashton, Gracie, Kayla, Kylie and Gabriella; along with his cousin Heidi; and many other family and friends.Private services will be held for close family in the coming weeks. If you wish to celebrate Neil's life please raise a glass, light your favorite cigar, or enjoy a campfire in his honor.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 or atArrangements are by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.