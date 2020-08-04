Neil Michael Fauteux, Oct. 29, 1964-June 18, 2020. The son of Renald Fauteux and the late Marjolaine (Desrosiers) Fauteux, he passed from his earthly journey on Thursday, June 18.
He is survived by his four siblings and their families: Linda (Danny) Cournoyer, Sonia (Brett) Johnson, Maryse (John) Kettle, and Martial Fauteux; his life partner, Valarie (Gaines) Colby; two loving daughters, Rachel Fauteux and Renee (Matt) Noble and their mother, Michele Fauteux; and his granddaughter, Raelyn Fauteux; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends may extend condolences to his family during calling hours on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, Enfield.
Due to the recent health crisis, masks and social distancing are required.
