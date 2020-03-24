Neil Robert Kelley, 68, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS with his loving wife at his side.
He was born on April 6, 1951, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late Edward J. and Irene (Duval) Kelley. He had resided in Enfield for the past 42 years and in Bismarck, North Dakota, before that. Neil was a graduate of West Geauga H.S. and the College of New Jersey. Prior to retiring in 2012, Neil was employed for 29 years with Prudential & MetLife Insurance Co. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, and chess.
Neil was the beloved husband of 40 years to Kathie (Kanour) Kelley. He also leaves his best friend (dog) "Lenny;" his siblings, Beth Rashid of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Frank Kelley of Houston, Texas, Barbara Pasquito of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Ted Kelley of Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Bill Kelley of Penny Farms, Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Vernon VNA, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066-5040 or the ALS Association of CT, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460.
