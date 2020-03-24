Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Robert Kelley. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on April 6, 1951, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late Edward J. and Irene (Duval) Kelley. He had resided in Enfield for the past 42 years and in Bismarck, North Dakota, before that. Neil was a graduate of West Geauga H.S. and the College of New Jersey. Prior to retiring in 2012, Neil was employed for 29 years with Prudential & MetLife Insurance Co. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, and chess.



Neil was the beloved husband of 40 years to Kathie (Kanour) Kelley. He also leaves his best friend (dog) "Lenny;" his siblings, Beth Rashid of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Frank Kelley of Houston, Texas, Barbara Pasquito of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Ted Kelley of Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Bill Kelley of Penny Farms, Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Vernon VNA, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066-5040 or the ALS Association of CT, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460.



To leave an online condolence message visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with his arrangements.



