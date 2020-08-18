Nelly Antico, 76, beloved wife of Albert Antico, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, with her family by her side at Manchester Memorial Hospital.She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on April 30, 1944, daughter of the late Roman and Carman (Lugo) Fuentes. Nelly lost her parents at a young age and was very influential in raising her family. She was a very giving person her whole life. Nelly worked in real estate and the hospitality industry and then worked in administration at St. Johns Hospital in Yonkers, New York for 20 years.Along with her husband, she is survived by her brothers, Roman (Lillian) Fuentes of New Jersey, Robert (Joann) Fuentes of Florida, and Fernando (Isabel) Fuentes of New York; a sister, Iris Castellano of Manchester; a brother-in-law, Victor Antico of Glastonbury; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nelly was predeceased by a sister, Delsie Antico, and a brother-in-law, Frank Castellano.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church (Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta), 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester.For online condolences, please visit