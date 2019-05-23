Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson C. Eddy, 81, of Manchester, beloved husband of 56 years to Marilyn (Currie) Eddy, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital May 21, 2019, after a brief illness.



Nelson was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Troy, New York, son of the late Everett and Lorna (Bulson) Eddy. He was educated in Troy schools until the family moved to Connecticut in 1955. He graduated from Simsbury High School in 1955, where he played basketball and baseball, and made lifelong friends. He was a member of the CT Air National Guard from 1955 to 1963. Nelson was employed by Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Co. for over 33 years, retiring in 1989 as investment officer, Urban Investment Division. He was awarded the designation of Certified Property Manager (CPM) by the Institute of Real Estate Management in 1981. During his career at Connecticut Mutual, he made many friends which he treasured. After retiring from Connecticut Mutual, he was vice president of Hayden Tolzmann & Associates in Bloomfield and then went on to Hart Advisers Inc. in Simsbury as vice president, asset management.



After a second retirement, Nelson shared his love for golf by working at his "dream job" behind the desk at Tallwood Country Club for many years. He enjoyed the people he worked with and those he came in contact with at the desk, setting up tee times. Nelson and Marilyn enjoyed spending the winter months in St. Augustine, Florida, with their dear friends and cherished these times. They also enjoyed traveling and had some lovely trips to different countries in Europe, several cruises, and road trips through Canada and the United States. Nelson was a member of Manchester Community College Older Adults Association, a 50-plus year member of the Grand Lodge of Connecticut Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, and a member of Valley Lodge No. 36 in Simsbury. He was a longtime member of Tallwood Country Club Men's Club and Manchester Elks Club 1893.



In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his son, Michael Eddy and his wife, Kerri Muir, of Richmond, Virginia; and his daughter, Karen Eddy and her husband, Stephen LaCroix, of Burlington, Vermont; a beloved grandson, Benjamin Eddy; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Bills of Wardsboro, Vermont; and a brother, Leonard Eddy of Sebastian, Florida.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Private inurnment will take place in West Avon Cemetery at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Manchester Scholarship Foundation Inc., 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



