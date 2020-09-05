Nelson G. "Nellie" Coro, 67, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.
Born in Manchester, son of the late Howard and Colleen (Cail) Coro, he grew up in Enfield where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and softball and was a 1972 graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. He then lived in Jackman, Maine, and moved to Revere, Massachusetts, in 1986 and to East Longmeadow in 2017. Nelson worked for the Massachusetts Port Authority for 23 years before he retired in 2015. He was a member of the North Thompsonville Fire Department, where he volunteered from 1972 to 1975. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and loved being outdoors and on the water.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Valerie J. Coro who died in 2012. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Susan (Pointer) Coro; a son and his wife, Robert D. and Megan Coro of Clinton; a daughter and her longtime companion, Christina E. Daviaux and Jason Herrick of East Longmeadow; three brothers, Howard Coro Jr. and his wife Ann of Enfield, Robert Coro of Enfield, Louis Coro of Suffield; a sister, Nona Crowley of East Windsor; three grandchildren, Angela Coscia, Nicholas Coscia, Grayson Coro; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. Strict social distancing protocols and the use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnels2towers.org
